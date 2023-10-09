ADIA invests Rs 4.9k cr in Reliance Retail

MUMBAI: Reliance Retail Ventures Limited announced that a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority will invest Rs 4,966.80 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited. This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 8.381 lakh crore, which makes it among the top four companies by equity value in the country.

This investment by ADIA will translate into an equity stake of 0.59% in RRVL on a fully-diluted basis. RRVL, through its subsidiaries and associates, operates a profitable retail business serving 267 million customers with an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,500 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion & lifestyle, and pharma consumption baskets.