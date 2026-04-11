Adani’s bid for JAL: Vedanta questions evaluation metrics

During proceedings of the insolvency appellate tribunal National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), the counsel representing Vedanta Ltd said the “valuation in the process has been used to wipe out commercial wisdom” by the committee of creditors (CoC).

Pointing towards the evaluation matrix used by the CoC, senior advocate Abhijeet Sinha asked whether it was used “to achieve value maximisation or is it being used for some other purpose”.