Adani’s bid for JAL: Vedanta questions evaluation metrics

NEW DELHI: Mining giant Vedanta Group on Friday questioned the evaluation metrics adopted by lenders of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), which had selected the lower bid of Rs 3,400 crore from Adani Enterprises for the debt-ridden company.
During proceedings of the insolvency appellate tribunal National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), the counsel representing Vedanta Ltd said the “valuation in the process has been used to wipe out commercial wisdom” by the committee of creditors (CoC).
Pointing towards the evaluation matrix used by the CoC, senior advocate Abhijeet Sinha asked whether it was used “to achieve value maximisation or is it being used for some other purpose”.
He submitted the evaluation matrix, RFRP (request for resolution plan) and process note relied upon by the CoC are merely guiding tools and cannot override the core objective of the insolvency framework, which is maximisation of value.
Contending that Vedanta’s bid was Rs 3,400 crore higher in gross value and Rs 500 crore in net present value (NPV) than the resolution plan submitted by the Adani Group, Sinha alleged that there was no discussion in the CoC meeting for going for a lower bid.
The CoC has appointed BTO India LLC to carry out feasibility and viability analysis of resolution plans received, which provided scoring to each of the five resolution plans as per the evaluation metrics, which does not reflect “sound exercise of commercial wisdom”. “In this, the max score is 35 out of 35, Adani gets 29.30, we get 18.51,” Sinha said, adding, “Now, this is actually, we are told, the only factor which has made (the basis of the decision)... but that is also a scoring factor, which the CoC itself has also not done.”
For NPV, Vedanta has 35 out of 35. “The other factor where we are lower is equity, quasi-equity infusion for improving business operations within 180 days. We are 2.56 and 5,” he said.
NCLAT was hearing petitions filed by Vedanta Ltd, which has challenged the selection of Adani Enterprises as the successful resolution applicant for JAL.