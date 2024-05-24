Adani Ports to join Sensex from June 24, replacing Wipro

NEW DELHI: Gautam Adani Group firm Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone will replace IT major Wipro in BSE's benchmark index Sensex from June 24, according to an official announcement on Friday.

The changes have been announced by Asia Index, a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices and BSE.

Apart from this, Tata Group company Trent Ltd will make an entry in Sensex 50, while Divi's Laboratories Ltd will be dropped from the index.

"Effective at the open of Monday, June 24, 2024, the ... changes will be made," Asia Index said.