Adani Kattupalli Port sets off desiltation project

CHENNAI: Adani Kattupalli Port inaugurated the desiltation of boat parking areas at Satthankuppam and Thirumalainagar village. The initiative will provide adequate basic infrastructure facilities benefiting 346 families from the 14 fishermen villages.

The pooja was done by Sudip Dasgupta, CEO, Adani Kattupalli & Ennore Port in the presence of the community members, traditional leaders, and panchayat administration. Adani Kattupalli Port dedicated to community and societal development, and this initiative provides an assistance to underprivileged people.