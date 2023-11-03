Adani gains full control of Quintillion Business

NEW DELHI: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s group has acquired the remaining 51 per cent stake in Quintillion Business Media Pvt Ltd to take full control of the Raghav Bahl-curated digital business news platform for an undisclosed amount.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the ports-to-energy conglomerate’s flagship firm, in a stock exchange filing, said its subsidiary AMG Media Networks Ltd “has executed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of remaining 51 per cent stake in QBML”, the firm which operates the business and financial news digital media platform BQ Prime.