Adani gains full control of Quintillion Business

The firm which operates the business and financial news digital media platform BQ Prime.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Nov 2023 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-02 22:30:35.0  )
NEW DELHI: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s group has acquired the remaining 51 per cent stake in Quintillion Business Media Pvt Ltd to take full control of the Raghav Bahl-curated digital business news platform for an undisclosed amount.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the ports-to-energy conglomerate’s flagship firm, in a stock exchange filing, said its subsidiary AMG Media Networks Ltd “has executed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of remaining 51 per cent stake in QBML”, the firm which operates the business and financial news digital media platform BQ Prime.

