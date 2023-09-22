Adani bags smart meters’ contract worth Rs 13k cr

MUMBAI: Adani Group on Thursday bagged two contracts worth Rs 13,888 crore from a state-owned discom to install smart meters. A total of six tenders were awarded by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) to install smart meters, of which two have been bagged by the Adani Group, according to an official communiqué from the discom seen by PTI.

The diversified group, which has a sizeable presence in the power sector and had recently won a Rs 1,000 crore contract to install smart meters in the area serviced by BEST Undertaking in Mumbai, will act as an advanced metering infrastructure service provider for smart prepaid metering in MSEDCL, it said.

The two zones awarded to Adani include Bhandup, Kalyan and Konkan having 63.44 lakh meters, and Baramati and Pune having 52.45 lakh meters, it said. Letter of Awards have been issued to the successful firms, as per the communiqué. Officials from Adani Group were not immediately available for comment