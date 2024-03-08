7th story_Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday made a case for reforming economic laws to suit India’s growth requirement as has been done through enactment of three new criminal laws to replace the colonial-era legislations. Addressing an event organised by government think tank NITI Aayog, Vaishnaw said the country is going to witness changes in criminal jurisprudence with the enactment of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Act.

“Similarly, the economic laws too need to change in view of our current needs and growth requirements,” the Minister of Communication, Railways and Electronics & IT said. The three criminal laws got the Parliament’s approval on December 21 last year and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on December 25.