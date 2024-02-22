11,000 AI innovators to be skilled

NEW DELHI: Microsoft India and iCreate (the International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology) will provide AI skilling opportunities to 11,000 innovators, startups, and youth from across the country via Microsoft’s learning management system, it was announced on Wednesday.

On completion, the participants will receive globally recognised certifications from Microsoft, providing a boost to their employability and career progression.

The announcement was made at the launch of ‘iMPEL-AI’ (iCreate-Microsoft programme for Emerging Leaders in Artificial Intelligence) by Microsoft India, iCreate and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY).

The programme will screen 1,100 AI innovators across India to become AI ‘most valuable players’ (MVPs) and focus on priority themes of healthcare, financial inclusion, sustainability, education, agriculture and smart cities. In the second stage, the programme will select and scale 100 startups across the country to build with Azure OpenAI.