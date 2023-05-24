National

ED raiding homes of close associates: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

The ED has filed one charge sheet and three supplementary charge sheets in the excise policy scam case.
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay SinghTwitter
IANS

NEW DELHI: AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was conducting search operations at the premises of his close associates, Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra.

The ED has not made any official statement so far, but sources said the search operation was being held in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Soon after the raid, Sanjay Singh attacked the ED and called it's action illegal.

"Modi's 'gundagardi' is at its peak. I am fighting against Modi's dictatorship. I exposed the fake investigation by the ED in front of the whole country. The ED admitted its mistake. When they couldn't find anything, today ED raided the homes of my colleagues Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra.

"Sarvesh's father is suffering from cancer. This is the height of injustice. No matter how much crime is committed, the fight will continue, " Singh tweeted in Hindi.

The ED has filed one charge sheet and three supplementary charge sheets in the excise policy scam case.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Enforcement Directorate
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate
Enforcement Directorate office
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh
Ajit Tyagi
Sarvesh Mishra

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in