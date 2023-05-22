Rs 2000 notes withdrawn: Act of a moody person, says Sharad Pawar

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said the decision to withdraw Rs 2000 notes from circulation was like the act of a "moody person".

The Reserve Bank of India on May 19 announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation and said existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.

"It is like a moody person's decision. I have received some complaints about the decision to discontinue Rs 2000 currency notes," Pawar told reporters in Pune.

He said post demonetisation, institutions like the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank suffered as several crore rupees lying with it could not get exchanged from the RBI.

Similar was the case with Kolhapur District Central Cooperative Bank, Pawar claimed.

When demonetisation was announced in November 2016, the government said there would be a miracle, but what we found was that people committed suicide and industries shut down after suffering losses, the NCP chief said.

On efforts by opposition parties to come up with a united front against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Pawar said Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal would be meeting him on May 25.

"I am not contesting Lok Sabha elections but will help everybody to come together," Pawar said.

He also dismissed talk of a formula being chalked out among Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP and Congress on seat sharing.

"No formula has been finalised among the parties. The only suggestion that has come forward and discussed is to send two leaders from each party and discuss the seat sharing formula," Pawar said.