New Parl opening to face siege over wrestlers’ stir

The leaders of khap panchayats met in Rohtak on a day when a “major decision” was anticipated but after hours of deliberations, the came out with the decision to move to the Parliament.
NEW DELHI: The khap ‘mahapanchayat’ on Sunday decided that the women supporting the protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will hold a panchayat before the new Parliament building on May 28, the day the newly-built edifice will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

