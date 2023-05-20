AAP appoints seven vice-presidents in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday expanded its Delhi unit by appointing seven vice-presidents.
The seven vice-presidents are Dilip Pandey, Jarnail Singh, Gulab Singh, Jitender Tomar, Rituraj Jha, Rajesh Gupta and Kuldeep Kumar.
The party termed the appointment of vice-presidents as a regular process.
According to political analysts, the expansion seemed to be the AAP's preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android