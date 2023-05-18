Siddaramaiah, DKS express commitment to work unitedly for K'taka

"Our hands will always be united to protect the interests of Kannadigas. The Congress party will work as a family to deliver a pro-people, transparent, corruption-free governance and fulfill all our guarantees," Siddaramaiah said in a tweet with a picture of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge raising his and Shivakumar's hand in a show of unity.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, tweeting the same picture said, "Karnataka's secure future and our people's welfare is our top priority, and we are united in guaranteeing that."

The two leaders, who were in a tight race for the top post, would take oath along with other ministers on May 20.