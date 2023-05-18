In larger interest of party: DK Shivakumar on K'taka power-sharing

NEW DELHI: Karnataka's new deputy CM, DK Shivakumar said he agreed to a compromise in the larger interest of the party.

"We have a commitment before the people of Karnataka. Parliament elections are ahead. So, I have to bow to the AICC president and the Gandhi family. In the larger interest of the party (I have agreed to the formula) and why not, because sometimes the ice should break. Ultimately, there is a responsibility towards what we have a commitment to the people of Karnataka and we have to deliver," he said.

Karnataka State Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that he has agreed to the decision of the party high command to become the new deputy chief minister of the State in the larger interest of the party.

After four days of uncertainty, Congress is set to announce Siddharamaiah as the chief minister and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar as the deputy chief minister of the state.

"In the larger interest of the party...why not," said DK Shivakumar to a television news channel confirming the power-sharing agreement in the state.

"The party high command has taken a decision..." Shivakumar said on being named the new Karnataka Deputy CM adding that the party has a commitment to the people of Karnataka and has to deliver it.

Congress Party president, Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to make an official announcement in Bengaluru ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister of the State on May 20.

According to sources, Kharge is also expected to invite opposition leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka chief minister and deputy chief minister.

They said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rai Bareli MP Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior party leaders will attend the event The oath-taking ceremony will be held in Bengaluru on May 20.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Shivakumar has written to all the legislators, asking them to attend the meeting of newly-elected MLAs, MLCs and MPs at the Indira Gandhi Bhavan on Queen's Road today in Bengaluru at 7 pm today.

According to sources, Congress President Kharge worked till late night Wednesday to break the political deadlock over the next chief minister and arrived at a consensus for government formation.

Central Observers from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) have been asked to reach Bengaluru to conduct the CLP Meeting.

Meanwhile, security was stepped up and banners were also put up outside Congress leader Siddaramaiah's residence.

Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats while the Janata Dal (Secular) secured 19 seats.