Meghwal takes charge of Law Ministry, says “Justice should be served”

NEW DELHI: Soon after taking the charge of Law and Justice Ministry Arjun Ram Meghwal said that justice should be served to all.

While talking to ANI, he said “Justice should be served to all and cases pending in courts should be as less as possible”.

On the media query in regards to the alleged tussle between Judiciary and Centre Government, he said, there is no difference between them.

My appointment as Law minister also has nothing to do with the Upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections, he clarified.

Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday took independent charge as MoS Law and Justice, while replacing Kiren Rijiju.

Kiren Rijiju also extended best wishes to Arjun Ram Meghwal on getting new responsibility as Minister of State (Independent charge) of Law and Justice

Kiren Rijiju is shifted to the Ministry of Earth Sciences from the Ministry of Law and Justice.