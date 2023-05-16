Jharkhand HC reserves order in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday reserved the order in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The arguments were concluded in the court of Justice Ambujnath. The court has also instructed both sides to file the synopsis of the arguments.

The defamation case was filed by a local BJP leader after Rahul Gandhi allegedly made objectionable remarks against BJP leader Amit Shah at a Congress party gathering in Chaibasa in 2018.

At a Congress meeting in 2018, Rahul Gandhi allegedly said, “A murder accused can become a party president only in the BJP. It’s not possible in the Congress.”

The lower court issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi in the matter. This was challenged in the High Court to quash the notice issued by the lower court.

Advocates Piyush Chitresh and Dipankar Rai presented the case on behalf of Rahul Gandhi.

On May 12, the court extended the ‘no coercive action’ order till May 16.