Shinde, Jitendra Singh & Babaria made observers for CLP poll in K'taka

NEW DELHI: With crucial meeting of VLP in Karnataka scheduled on Sunday evening, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has deputed former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde and two other party leaders as observers for the election of CLP in the southern state.

K.C. Venugopal, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) took to Twitter and wrote, "Congress President has deputed Sushil kumar Shinde (Former Chief Minister, Maharashtra), Jitendra Singh (AICC GS) and Deepak Babaria (former AICC GS) as observers for the election of the CLP Leader of Karnataka."

Meanwhile, Kharge, who had camped in Karnataka for almost a month for the crucial Assembly polls is returning to the national capital ahead of the CLP meeting scheduled later in the evening at Shangrila Hotel in Bengaluru.

The Congress is facing a daunting task in selecting the person for the chief minister's post as both senior leaders -- former CM Siddaramaiah and state unit chief D.K. Shivakumar -- have shown interest for the top post in the state.

The Congress had won 135 seats in the southern state, winning 55 more seats than 80 it got in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Counting of votes took place on Saturday after the polling for the 224-member Assembly took place on May 10.