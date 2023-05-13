Rs 25 cr bribe: CBI books Aryan case NCB officer

Aryan Khan was arrested in the alleged drug bust case on the Cordelia cruise ship on October 2, 2021, they said. A coordinated search operation was launched on Friday at 29 locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi, Lucknow, Guwahati and Chennai after filing the FIR against the 2008-batch IRS officer Wankhede and four others — then NCB Superintendent Vishwa Vijay Singh, Intelligence Officer Ashish Ranjan and two private persons K P Gosavi and Sanvile D’Souza — in the case, they said.