PM Modi meets CEO of Japanese semiconductor firm, discusses tech

"Happy to have met Mr Kurt Sievers, the CEO of @NXP and discuss the transformative landscape in the world of semiconductors and innovation. India is emerging as a key force in these sectors, powered by our talented youth," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a Dutch semiconductor designer and manufacturer with headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands with locations throughout the globe.

In a bid to give a boost to semiconductor manufacturing in the country, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw announced in February this year that the government will come up with a program very soon to put the country on a good semiconductor journey for the next 10 years.

The government launched a programme called Semicon India Programme in December 2021 with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore. The programme seeks to support the development of the semiconductors and the display manufacturing ecosystem in India.

The minister had apprised the parliamentary consultative committee in 2023 that several state governments like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are in talks with the companies to set up semiconductor manufacturing plants/fab complexes.