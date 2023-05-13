K'taka Poll 2023: BJP will win with absolute majority, says Bommai

HUBBALI: As the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly polls began on Saturday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai exuded confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party emerging victorious with an absolute majority. The counting of votes began at 8 am today across the State amid tight security.

"Today is a big day for Karnataka as the people's verdict for the state will be out. I am confident that BJP will win with absolute majority and give a stable government," Bommai said while speaking to the media. The Chief Minister also visited the Hanuman temple in Hubballi.

The exit polls which were out after voting ended on May 10 predicted a hung assembly with some showing Congress returning to power with a majority. Most of the exit polls had predicted that the BJP will fall short of the halfway mark, 113.

Congress is expected to have a clear edge in Karnataka in the assembly elections conducted on May 10 with four exit polls giving it a full majority and some predicting a hung assembly with an advantage to the party. In such circumstances, the JD(S) can likely play the role of a kingmaker.

However, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that he has not been contacted as yet for the formation of the government in case of a cliffhanger, adding that he is hoping for a good show.