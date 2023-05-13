India’s 1st Women Mine Rescue Team Trains at Hindustan Zinc

RAJASTHAN: Seven women officers underwent 14 days of hard-core training to tackle Emergency Scenarios in mining operations.

The team was trained in first aid, firefighting, fire types and its extinguishing method, mine gases and emergency response.

As part of its core philosophy Safety First, Hindustan Zinc trains India’s 1st ever all women mining rescue team to ensure utmost safety maintenance in mining operations.

This initiative is one-of-its kind, aligning with the company’s Sustainability Development Goals aimed at ensuring Zero Harm in operations.

The rescue team comprising of seven women officers were given base training at company’s RRRT centre at Rajpura Dariba Complex and were then sent for rigorous training at Mine Rescue Station, Nagpur.

The rescue team went through preliminary tests that required members to compete in basic Mine Emergency situations.

Techniques to tackle or deal in the case of surface/underground mine emergency scenarios, first aid, technician test, theory exam, self-rescuers, fire types and its extinguishing methods, mine gases and emergency response were some of the key areas covered in the training session.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc, said, ''Our topmost priority at Hindustan Zinc is on developing a safety-first culture amongst all of our employees. With this initiative we have created next-gen safety leaders and also set on a path of #TransformingTheWorkplace by nurturing a pool of talented women in self-development with our firm belief of providing equal opportunities. This is not just a proud moment for us, but also for the nation as the first line of defence in mining industry is now even stronger and with such initiatives we are all set to make a significant mark in the global mining industry.''

After the rigorous selection training, seven women; four from Sindesar Khurd Mine, one from Rajpura Dariba Mine and two from Zawar Group of Mines were qualified for the initial mine rescue training.

After selection, the rescue team underwent 14 days of specialized training at Mine Rescue Station, Nagpur.

About Hindustan Zinc Limited Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company in Zinc-Lead and Silver business is world’s 2nd largest integrated Zinc producer and 5th largest silver producer.

The company governs about ~80% of the growing Zinc market in India with its headquarters at Udaipur along with Zinc-Lead mines and smelting complexes spread across the state of Rajasthan.

Hindustan Zinc is self-sufficient in power with captive thermal power plants and has ventured into green energy by setting-up wind power plants.

The company is ranked 1st in Asia-Pacific for the fourth consecutive year and globally 3rd in S&P Global Corporate Responsibility Assessment in 2022 amongst Mining & Metal companies.

Hindustan Zinc is a certified Water Positive company and is the only Indian company to be recognized at the S&P Global Platts Metal Award 2022 winning two prestigious awards for ‘Industry Leadership Award – Base, Precious & Specialty Metals’ Award and ‘Corporate Social Responsibility’ Award.

The company takes pride in having some of the best-in-class people practices and employee-centric initiatives, which have certified Hindustan Zinc as – ‘Great Place to Work 2022’, ‘Company with Great Managers 2022’ by People Business and the ‘People-first HR Excellence Award’.

As a socially responsible corporate, Hindustan Zinc has been relentlessly working towards transforming lives of 1.7 million people in 237 villages in the states of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. The company is amongst the Top 15 CSR Spenders in India.