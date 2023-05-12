Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at pharmacy in Mathura

MATHURA: A fire broke out at a pharmacy store in Mathura's Dholi Pyau area during the early hours of Friday. As per the officials, no causalities have been reported so far.
Fire tenders rushed to the site soon after receiving the information about the incident.
However, the fire was later doused.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.
More details are awaited.
