National

Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at pharmacy in Mathura

Fire tenders rushed to the site soon after receiving the information about the incident.
Visuals from the spot
Visuals from the spotANI
ANI

MATHURA: A fire broke out at a pharmacy store in Mathura's Dholi Pyau area during the early hours of Friday. As per the officials, no causalities have been reported so far.

Fire tenders rushed to the site soon after receiving the information about the incident.

However, the fire was later doused.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

More details are awaited.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Mathura
fire tenders
pharmacy store
Mathura's Dholi Pyau

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in