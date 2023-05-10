Kerala doc killed with scissors by man being treated for leg injury
KOLLAM: A 23-year-old doctor was stabbed to death on Wednesday by a man whose leg wound she was dressing at a hospital in Kerala’s Kollam district where he was brought after an alleged fight with his family members.
According to ADGP Law and Order M R Ajith Kumar, the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when the accused, identified as Sandeep, a school teacher by profession, was being taken to the hospital for treatment of the wounds he had suffered allegedly due to a quarrel.
While wound was being dressed by Dr Vandana Das, he suddenly got provoked and attacked everyone standing there using a pair of scissors and scalpel. Das, who suffered grievous injuries in the attack, died a few hours later. The accused was apprehended.
The ADGP said Sandeep had called on the emergency number 112 claiming his life was in danger. When police located him, he was standing 10-15 metres away from his home, surrounded by local residents and his relatives, and had a wound on his leg.
He was taken to the hospital in a police jeep and was accompanied by his brother-in-law and a local political party leader. While being examined by the casualty doctor, Sandeep was calm, the officer told reporters.
However, while his wound was being dressed, only his brother-in-law and the local political leader were present, and during the procedure, he kicked the relative. Thereafter, he grabbed a pair of surgical scissors and attacked those present in the room. When the police, including an officer and a home guard tried to stop him, he slashed at them too, Kumar said.
While other doctors escaped, the victim could not, and he turned on her and repeatedly stabbed her, the officer said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android