Karnataka Assembly elections live: Voting begins

The polling for the Karnataka Assembly elections began amid tight security on Wednesday. The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. All three major political parties in the state -- BJP, Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS)-- have put in efforts to woo voters, making promises and levelling accusations at each other to secure a majority in the state's 224-seat Assembly.
