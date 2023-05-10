National

Karnataka Assembly elections live: Voting begins

Catch the live updates of Karnataka Assembly polls here!! (With inputs from ANI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to cast her vote
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to cast her vote
Online Desk

On Bajrang Dal-Bajrang Bali row during  Karnataka Elections, FM Sitharaman says, "We always read Hanuman Chalisa and offer prayers to Bajrang Bali, but they (Congress) do this during the election...They mentioned that in their manifesto, this is an example of stupidity."

Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman, after casting her vote in Bengaluru says, "...On inflation, I am with the public that yes, there should not be a burden on them but the Opposition has no right (to speak on it). They should look at their own tenure..."

"We've to vote against communal politics. We need Karnataka to be beautiful," says Actor Prakash Raj after casting his vote.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at a polling booth in Bengaluru to cast her vote.

“This is my first election and I am happy that the party gave me the opportunity to contest. I'm blessed to contest from the Shikaripura seat. People are fed up with hung assembly and I am confident that BJP will get majority," says BJP leader BY Vijayendra

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and his family cast their votes in Thirthahalli.

"I am very happy with the way our party conducted the campaign and the way people have reacted. I appeal to people to come and vote for the development of Karnataka," says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

"I request all people to cast their votes as early as possible. I am 100% sure they will vote in favour of the BJP. More than 75-80% will support BJP. We will win 130-135 seats," says Former Karnataka CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa

The polling for the Karnataka Assembly elections began amid tight security on Wednesday. The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. All three major political parties in the state -- BJP, Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS)-- have put in efforts to woo voters, making promises and levelling accusations at each other to secure a majority in the state's 224-seat Assembly.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

BJP
Congress
Bengaluru
Voting
polling
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Janata Dal-Secular
K'taka Assembly polls
Lingayat
Karnataka Assembly polls 2023
224-seat Assembly

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in