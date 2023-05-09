National

'The Kerala Story' row: Maurya says TN govt should let people see 'truth'

According to Director Information Shishir, the UP chief minister will attend a special screening of the film in Lucknow on Friday.
Poster of 'The Kerala Story' (left); Keshav Prasad Maurya
Poster of 'The Kerala Story' (left); Keshav Prasad MauryaFile
PTI

BHADOHI: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said the governments in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu should let the public see the "truth" by allowing the screening of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story'.

While the Adah Sharma-starrer film has been banned in West Bengal, multiplexes in Tamil Nadu have cancelled its screenings from Sunday.

Talking to reporters after addressing a public meeting in support of the BJP candidates for the civic body elections, Maurya called the decision to halt the screening of the recently-released film "condemnable".

He said the governments of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu should "let public see the truth".

"This film is being made tax-free wherever there is a BJP government. In Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the government has made it tax-free," Maurya said.

According to Director Information Shishir, the UP chief minister will attend a special screening of the film in Lucknow on Friday.

"Yogi Adityanath will watch the special screening of the movie with his cabinet on May 12 in Lucknow," he said

Earlier in the election meeting, Maurya said after the civic elections, the state government will "definitely" fulfil the development proposals sent by every municipality and Nagar panchayat.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
Adah Sharma
TN Govt
Keshav Prasad Maurya
The Kerala Story
The Kerala Story controversy
The Kerala Story Row
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in