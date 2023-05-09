Officers above brigadier rank to sport same attire
NEW DELHI: In a significant move, the Indian Army has decided to go for a common uniform for the officers of the brigadier rank and above from August 1, irrespective of their parent cadre or regiment, military sources said on Tuesday.
The decision was taken after detailed deliberations during the Army Commanders Conference that was held last month and extensive consultations with all stakeholders, they said.
“In order to promote and strengthen common identity and approach in service matters amongst senior leadership, beyond the boundaries of regimentation, the Indian Army has decided to adopt a common uniform for brigadier and above rank officers,” said a source.
“This will also reinforce the Indian Army’s character to be a fair and equitable organisation,” the source added. The changes will come into effect from August 1.
The headgear, shoulder rank badges, gorget patches, belt and shoes of flag rank - brigadier and above - will now be standardised in view of the decision, the sources said. The flag-rank officers will not wear any lanyards after the change.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android