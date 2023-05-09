Israel Foreign Minister arrives in India on three-day visit

NEW DELHI: Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Tuesday arrived on a three-day visit, which is his first official trip to the country.

According to official sources, the two sides will discuss ways to expand bilateral ties between the two nations.

Cohen will meet his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar and hold wide-ranging discussions covering the entire expanse of engagement between India and Israel, including in areas of strategic affairs and trade.

The official spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "A warm welcome to FM @elicoh1 of Israel on his first official visit to India. Looking forward to the visit further strengthening the multifaceted - partnership."