Rahul Gandhi condoles loss of lives in Kerala boat capsize incident

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed his condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in Kerala's Malappuram boat capsize incident on Sunday. Taking to his personal Twitter handle, Rahul Gandhi wrote: "Distraught by the news of a houseboat capsizing in Malappuram, Kerala. My heartfelt condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones, and wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured. I appeal to Congress workers to assist the authorities in rescue operations."

The death toll in the boat capsize incident rose to 21 on Monday, the Regional Fire Range Officer said. The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, where a tourist boat capsized near the Tanur coast.

While talking to ANI, Regional Fire Range Officer Shiju KK said, "So far, we have recovered 21 dead bodies. We don't know the exact number of people on the boat, so we are continuing the search to find out whether there are more victims trapped in the mud or not". Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George called an emergency meeting of the State Health Department at midnight following the incident and directed the officials to ensure better treatment for the injured and the speeding up of the post-mortem process.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the boat capsize incident and ordered the effective coordination of rescue operations. "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Tanur boat accident in Malappuram. Have directed the District administration to effectively coordinate rescue operations, which are being overseen by Cabinet Ministers. Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families & friends" said CM Pinarayi Vijayan in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. "Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased: PM @narendramodi," said a tweet from the Prime Minister's office on Sunday night.