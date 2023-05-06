National

Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra on Doha Diamond League win

The 25-year-old Olympic champion, who had pocketed the 2022 Diamond League Final trophy in Switzerland last September, beat a star-studded field with a best throw of 88.67m to begin his season.
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj ChopraANI
PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for starting his Diamond League title defence with a comfortable win in the season-opening leg and wished him best for the upcoming contests.

He tweeted, ''First event of the year and first position! With the World lead throw of 88.67m, @Neeraj_chopra1 shines at the Doha Diamond League. Congratulations to him! Best wishes for the endeavours ahead.''

The 25-year-old Olympic champion, who had pocketed the 2022 Diamond League Final trophy in Switzerland last September, beat a star-studded field with a best throw of 88.67m to begin his season.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Doha Diamond League
Neeraj Chopra
India’s Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra
Diamond League
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi
neeraj chopra national record

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in