Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra on Doha Diamond League win

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for starting his Diamond League title defence with a comfortable win in the season-opening leg and wished him best for the upcoming contests.

He tweeted, ''First event of the year and first position! With the World lead throw of 88.67m, @Neeraj_chopra1 shines at the Doha Diamond League. Congratulations to him! Best wishes for the endeavours ahead.''