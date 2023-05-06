Air of Cong lies blown away by BJP storm: Modi
HAVERI: Oozing with confidence after getting tremendous response from the people of Karnataka in his massive roadshows, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday targeted Congress party’s guarantees announced in its poll manifesto saying the the air of the lies created by the Congress has been absolutely blown away by the powerful storm of the BJP.
“If anyone thinks there’s any vestige left of the Congress, just come and see the response of the people here in Karnataka including Haveri,” he said addressing a public rally in poll-bound Karnataka which will go to polls on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Modi held a massive road show in the city, waving at a large number of enthusiastic crowd, who had lined up on both sides of the route.
The 26-km roadshow from Someshwar Bhavan RBI Ground in Bengaluru South to Malleshwaram’s Sankey Tank, was covered in about three hours.
Roadshow traversed through south and central Bengaluru, touching a dozen Assembly segments.
The PM was accompanied by Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP, PC Mohan.
Standing on the specially designed vehicle, Modi greeted the crowd gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings, chanting ‘Modi, Modi’, ‘Jai Bajarangbali’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans.
