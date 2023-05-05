NEET UG exam to be held on May 7

CHENNAI: The NEET examination for UG degree is scheduled to be held on May 7 (Sunday) from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. As per Daily Thanthi report, more than 20 lakh students across the country and almost 1.5 lakh students from Tamil Nadu have applied for this exam through online.

The National Examination Agency has released the hall tickets for the NEET examination. Candidates can download it from the website. Candidates can access their NEET admit card by simply logging in with their 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth' on the official portal.

The NEET exam is conducted in 13 languages ​​including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.

The test will be conducted at different centres located in 499 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India in pen and paper mode (offline). Tight security arrangements are made at the examination centres.