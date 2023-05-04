National

NTA releases NEET UG admit card

CHENNAI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 admit card.

Medical aspirants, who have registered for the exam, can download the admit card from the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can access their NEET admit card by simply logging in with their 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth' on the official portal.

As per the schedule, the NEET UG is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023 (Sunday) from 2 pm to 5.20 pm.

The exam will be conducted at different centres located in 499 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India.

The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode (offline). This year, 18,72,341 candidates will be appearing for the exam.

