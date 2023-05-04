Wrestlers' Protest: Delhi Police on alert, barricades up on roads

NEW DELHI: Heavy security was deployed at the Jantar Mantar site here in the national capital on Thursday after a ruckus broke out late last night between protesting wrestlers and some police personnel.

Delhi Police said that DCPs of all districts in Delhi have been asked to be on alert in their districts, especially in the border areas. They said that Police have received inputs that a large number of people can reach Jantar Mantar where the wrestlers are protesting.

Special care is to be taken on roads which go towards Central Delhi, barricades have been put up at several places, Delhi Police said.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the plea of seven women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual assault case.

The protestors say they will not leave the protest site until Singh, who is also a BJP MP, is arrested.

Heavy security was seen deployed at the protest site today after wrestlers alleged they were manhandled and abused by police personnel at the site on Wednesday. The grapplers also alleged that some policemen were drunk and pushed and abused women protestors.

In their response, the Delhi Police said that supporters of the protesting grapplers turned aggressive after they were prevented from bringing in folding beds to the site, which led to a chaos. Following Wednesday's rain the wrestlers wanted to bring in mattresses to sleep.

"Folding beds were brought to the protest site in Jantar Mantar. Since there was no permission, we didn't allow it, so some of the supporters of the protesting wrestlers tried to take out the beds from the truck and this led to an altercation," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pranav Tayal said.

DCP Tayal said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti who came to the protest site along with folding beds without permission was detained along with two others after a minor altercation took place.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal arrived at Jantar Mantar to meet wrestlers this morning.

"I have come to meet the girls (wrestlers) again since it is my duty. Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik told us they were being tortured, and there were police officers who were drunk and misbehaved with them. I am concerned for their safety. Why is Delhi Police protecting Brij Bhushan? Why is Delhi Police not arresting him?" Maliwal told media persons.

Maliwal on her Twitter account had claimed that she was not allowed to meet with the protesting grapplers last night.