Murmu to visit her village, Similipal National Park this week

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting her native Rairangpur in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday for the first time after assuming office, informed officials.

According to the information from President's office, "The President will leave the President's House at 7 am on 04.05.2023 and land at Koleikunda Airport in West Bengal by a special plane from Palam Airport and from there she will land in a special IAF MI-17 helicopter at Badampahad Helipad at 10:15 am."

Murmu is scheduled to visit her in-law's Pahadpur village in a special car to lay a wreath at the statue of her husband Shyam Charan Murmu and lay the foundation stone of a community centre at SLS Trust School to be built by NABARD and a skill development centre on behalf of L&T Company.

"After spending some time with the school students and villagers, she will leave at 12:30 PM and go to the Brahmakumari Center at Satuputiya in Hatbadada to inaugurate the Drug-Free Odisha campaign," it read.

She will be visiting the Rairangpur Municipal Office and pay a wreath at the statue of Madhusudan Das.

"At 4:25, after hoisting a 100-foot national flag at Badabandh, at 4:35 p.m., she will visit the Rairangpur Municipal Office and pay a wreath at the statue of Madhusudan Das. After that, there is a discussion program with the local residents from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm in the Meeuldiha bungalow by joining the program organized by Rairangpur Municipality at the stadium. After spending the night in Bengal she will leave at 7:55 am on 05.05.2023 and go to Rairangpur residence. From there, at 8.40 am, she will go to Dandbosh and lay a wreath at the statue of Pandit Raghunath Murmu on his birth anniversary. From there, she will leave by helicopter at 9:15 a.m. and land at Jashipur helipad at 10:00 a.m. and go to Similipal National Park in a special vehicle on the road. Next, she will fly to the district headquarter. After reaching the Baripada helipad at 5:25 PM, she will stay at the circuit house. After talking with the locals from 6 to 7 in the evening, they will spend the night," it read.

According to the secretariat, on Saturday she will reach Maharaja Sri Ramachandra Bhanjdeo University for the convocation program Baripada Taktpur.