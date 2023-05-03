BJP programs are part of Congress' manifesto: Karnataka CM Bommai

DHARWAD: Training his guns at Congress, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called the Congress' manifesto "cheating" claiming that most of the programs were announced by the incumbent BJP government.

Speaking at the election campaign of BJP candidate MR Patil here, the CM said, "He has an emotional bond with this taluk as he spent most of his childhood days here in Kamadolli, Saunshi, and Gudageri. His father, former CM, SR Bommai had got released nearly 30,000 acres of land to farmers of this taluk, and he had won from the constituency as an independent candidate. The chilli crop is grown more in Kundagol but the Byadgi chilli is the most famous across the world. From next year, arrangements will be made for the purchase of the chilli crop in Kundgol."

Bommaii said on the one hand the BJP is seeking votes based on patriotism and the country's security but on the other hand, the Congress Party has joined hands with anti-nationals to divide the nation.

He further said that the Congress party has done zero development all these years. Under the Kisan Sanman scheme, benefits had been distributed among 54 lakh farmers across the state of which 20,000 belonged to Kundgol taluk.

"This taluk is denied development in the last 20 years. I have released a Rs 25 crore grant to the MLA of all taluk without making any difference. The Kundagol taluk had been given Rs 250 crore for development," he said.

He said the Congress Party released its election manifesto and a guarantee has been issued even for this document. "They have promised to give 10 kg of rice to each family member. The BJP government is also giving the same quantity of rice to eligible people after the Covid pandemic. The rice is given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the Congress leaders have put up their photos on the rice sack. The BJP had announced a free bus ride for women but the Congress Party announces something under a different name," said Bommai.

He said that Congress promised to complete the Kalasa-Bandura canal works in five years and the BJP government has prepared to float a tender.

"The Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology hospitals will be opened in all revenue divisions and steps have been initiated to have a 250-bed Jayadeva Hospital in Hubballi. The government will give more funds if the voters elect MR Patil by a big margin," he added.