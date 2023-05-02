National

4 dead, 7 injured in fire at slum in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.
MUZAFFARPUR: As many as four people died while seven others were injured after a fire broke out near Ramdayalu railway station in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, officials said on Tuesday.

"The fire broke out in a slum near Ramdayalu Railway station at around 12 am last night. In this incident, 4 people died and 7 were injured," Sudhanshu Shekhar, CO Mushahari, Muzaffarpur.

"Possible immediate relief will be given to the victims," he said.

"Immediately after the incident, the fire department was informed and after some time the fire">fire was brought under control", he said.

"Seven others who sustained burn injuries in the slum fire are undergoing treatment at the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH)," he said.

The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.

