Rahul stops speech after hearing sound of Azaan, slams BJP on "corruption"

Rahul was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha after being convicted and sentenced in connection with a criminal defamation case.

The case pertained to a comment he made using the surname 'Modi' at a campaign ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, in Kolar, Karnataka.

The Congress leader later moved a higher court in Surat, Gujarat, challenging his conviction for criminal defamation.

But the Surat court upheld the lower court verdict. The matter has now moved to the Gujarat High Court, which will take up the plea filed by the Congress leader for hearing on May 2.

Addressing a rally in Kolar in April 2019, Rahul, in a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

As per an earlier Supreme Court ruling, any MP or MLA is automatically disqualified if convicted and sentenced for two years or more.

Polling for Karnataka Assembly is scheduled to be held on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.