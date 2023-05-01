JP Nadda releases BJP's manifesto for Karnataka Assembly polls

In previous manifestoes, the BJP has claimed to have touched every section of society. In its manifesto for the 2018 Assembly polls, the party had also included cow protection measures in its manifesto.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also campaigning in the last leg of the BJP's campaign for the Karnataka polls.

He has already conducted a number of rallies and held roadshows, the latest of which was in Mysuru, a traditional JDS bastion, on Sunday.

Considered as a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress and the JDS, all parties are trying hard and leaving no stone unturned while some political leaders have indulged in hurling abuses.

The Congress, which fought the last Assembly polls in alliance with the JDS, decided to go it alone this time around.

On Sunday, PM Modi, while addressing an election rally in Kolar, came down heavily on Congress national president Mallikarjuna Kharge over his "poisonous snake" barb at him.

PM Modi said the people of Karnataka will give the party a "befitting reply" to Kharge's remark in the Assembly elections.

At a campaign rally in Kalaburagi on Thursday, the Congress national president said, "PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', you might wonder if it's poison or not. But if you lick it, you are dead." Hitting back over the remark, PM Modi said, "The Congress is clearly disturbed over my ongoing fight against corruption. It has even started threaening me. They are saying 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' (PM Modi, your grave will be dug). It seems the Congress's only talking point in these elections is snake poison. They are comparing me to a snake and seeking votes on it. The people of Karnataka are like Lord Shiva to me. I don't mind being the snake around the necks of people who are like god to me. The people of Karnataka will give them a befitting reply on May 10."

PM Modi also labelled the Congress as an "outdated engine". The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 13.