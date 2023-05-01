Feelings understood, voices of people heard: Bommai

BENGALURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto was prepared after understanding the feelings and voices of the general public, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday.

The ruling BJP released its manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls at an event in Bengaluru on Monday, making a host of promises topping which was a provision of 3 free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL (Below Poverty Level) families annually.

The manifesto or the vision document was released by the BJP's national president JP Nadda in the presence of CM Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor and Lingayat stalwart BS Yediyurappa.

Speaking at the release of the party's manifesto, CM Bommai said, "None had thought about the Covid-19 pandemic and based on that experience the manifesto had been prepared. The agriculture sector has been given its due importance."

"The government has already announced several schemes for the farmers in the budget, including the opening of 1,000 agricultural manufacturing centres, completion of the pending irrigation schemes on priority, a particular impetus for the millets, construction of five lakh houses in urban areas and 10 lakh houses in rural areas, a subsidy of Rs 5 lakh for the construction of each house, distribution of five kg millets along with rice, distribution of 500 ml of milk, and Rs 10 lakh insurance cover for the BPL card holders under the Ayushman Bharat scheme," CM Bommai added.

Highlighting the BJP's aim to make Karnataka a vibrant state, the Karnataka CM said, "The manifesto has been of the people, for the people, and by the people. They aimed to make Karnataka the most vibrant state."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of a five trillion dollar economy for the country. This is a pro-people manifesto and the people will make note of the same and support the BJP in the coming Assembly election," CM Bommai added.

In an announcement similar to the one in the run-up to the Gujarat and Uttarakhand Assembly polls last year, the BJP promised to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Karnataka on the basis of the recommendations of a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose.

The ruling party, in all, made 16 promises in its vision document which promised to launch the 'Poshana' (nutrition) scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half litre Nandini milk every day and 5 kg Shri Anna-siri dhanya (millets) through monthly ration kits.

"We will introduce the Visvesvaraya Vidya Yojane under which the state government will partner with eminent individuals and institutions for holistic upgradation of government schools to top class standards," the manifesto said.

The BJP also promised to launch the 'Samanvaya' scheme to drive collaboration between SMEs and ITIs and generate a dynamic ecosystem of education and employment for talented young professionals.

"We will provide career support for aspirational youth by providing financial incentives for students to pursue coaching for IAS/KAS/banking/government jobs," it said.

Underlining its commitment to the healthcare sector, the BJP said it will strengthen the public healthcare infrastructure in the state through 'Mission Swasthya Karnataka' by establishing one Namma clinic, equipped with diagnostic facilities, in every ward of municipal corporations.

"Additionally, we will also provide a free annual master health check-up for senior citizens," the party stated in the vision document.

"We will develop Bengaluru for the next generation by designating it as 'State Capital Region', and executing a comprehensive, technology-led city development program - centred around Ease of Life, cohesive transportation networks and enabling ecosystems for making Bengaluru a Global Hub of Digital Innovation," the manifesto said.

Aiming to transform Karnataka into a hub of Electric Vehicles, the BJP promised to set up charging stations, supporting 1,000 startups, converting BMTC buses into fully electric buses, and creating an "EV City" on the outskirts of Bengaluru.