Punjab: Death toll rises to 11 in Ludhiana gas leak incident

LUDHIANA (Punjab): The death toll in the gas leakage incident that occured in Giaspura in Ludhiana district on Sunday has risen to 11.

'A total of 11 persons are dead. There are five females and six males including 2 male children of 10 years and 13 years," the official said.

The two deceased at SPS Hospital have been identified as Naveent Kumar (39) and Neetu Devi (39), they said. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed deep sorrow and anguish at the gas leakage.