Punjab: Gas leak at Ludhiana factory, 9 killed, 11 injured

LUDHIANA (Punjab): At least nine people were killed while 11 others fell unconscious after a gas leakage was reported at a factory in Punjab's Ludhiana on Sunday, a senior district official said.

NDRF teams have been rushed to the factory and a team of doctors and a fire brigade also reached the spot.

"Definitely, it is a gas leak case. The NDRF team is present at the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation. 9 people died in this incident and 11 are sick," says Swati, SDM Ludhiana West.