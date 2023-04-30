'Mann ki Baat' will be broadcast live at 1000 locations in Pune: BJP

PUNE: Pune City Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagdish Mulik said that the Prime Minister's monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat' will be broadcast live at 1000 locations in the city on Sunday.

"The program has received immense appreciation from across the country. This Sunday, on the 30th of the month, the program will be broadcast live at 11 am and will cover various events across the country. The pune city will also be participating in this time's 'Mann Ki Baat' and the city bjp decided to broadcast Mann Ki Baat at 1000 locations across the city", Mulik said.

The City BJP chief further said, "Every BJP booth in Pune city will be broadcasting the program live, and various societies, Ganesh mandals and organizations will also be broadcasting the program. The citizens of Pune are invited to join the programme."

The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address will be broadcast today with lakhs of people expected to listen to the popular programme in different parts of the world.

It will be a historic moment with the 100th episode to be broadcast live in the United Nations headquarters in New York.

"Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat"[?] is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ! #MannKiBaat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to participate in 's developmental journey," a tweet said India's Permanent Mission at the United Nations.