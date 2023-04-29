Wrestler Punia claims police cut electricity supply at Jantar Mantar

NEW DELHI: Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia, in a late-night video message has said that Delhi Police have disconnected the electricity and water supply at the Jantar Mantar protest site.

“See this is the pressure on Delhi Police even as the whole country is standing with us,” Punia, a Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, added on Friday through Instagram.

According to Punia, the Delhi Police have disconnected the electricity supply, erected barricades around the protest area, and are preventing access to food and water.

He also said that the Delhi Police have lodged two FIRs and demanded that the wrestlers stop their protest.

Earlier on Friday, the police had informed the Supreme Court that they will register an FIR and on late Friday evening finally registered two FIRs allegedly against the Wrestling Federation of India coaches and its President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in connection with the sexual harassment allegations made by women wrestlers.

Some of India’s top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Punia and Sakshi Malik, along with Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat are protesting at the Jantar Mantar, seeking action against Singh for alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, Pranav Tayal, said that in the matter of complaints received from female wrestlers, two FIRs have been registered in Connaught Place police station.

“The first one pertains to allegations levelled by a minor victim which is registered under the POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty etc.”

“The second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty etc,” the DCP added.

Investigation into both the FIRs is being taken up in right earnest, the DCP said.