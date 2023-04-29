Oppn meet likely post K’taka polls in Patna
PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said a meeting of opposition leaders may take place in Patna after the crucial Karnataka assembly polls.
The JD(U) supremo said issues related to forging opposition unity could be expected to be discussed at length at this meeting.
“We will definitely sit together and discuss the issue pertaining to the formation of an alliance of opposition parties to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
“Currently, some leaders are busy in the assembly poll (Karnataka). Once it is over, we will finalize the venue of our meeting. If Patna is unanimously decided as the next venue of the meeting of opposition leaders, it will be held here,” Kumar said.
“We’ll be happy to organize this meeting in Patna,” he said.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, after meeting Nitish Kumar in Kolkata on April 24 had requested him to organise a meeting of all non-BJP parties in Patna to discuss tie-up for Lok Sabha polls.
“Jayaprakash ji’s movement started from Bihar. If we have an all-party meeting in Bihar, we can then decide where we have to go next,” Banerjee had said.
