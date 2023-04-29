MP Shocker: Infant dies on mother's lap after ambulance arrives late

BHOPAL: A six-month-old infant has died due to the unavailability of an ambulance in the Datia district of Madhya Pradesh.

The death of a severely ill infant in the lap of his helpless mother at a community health centre (CHC) allegedly due to unavailability of ambulance has exposed the condition of public health services once again in Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, a Scheduled Caste woman Renu Jatav, a resident of Baderi village, rushed her child to the Indergarh CHC at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

As the infant was suffering from acute pneumonic symptoms, the doctors present at the CHC referred the child to the Datia district hospital after preliminary treatment.

The helpless mother kept waiting for '108 Ambulance' for more than three hours despite the doctors repeatedly making phone calls.

It was more shocking that there were two ambulances (funded out of the MLA Local Area Development Fund) parked at the CHC, but their services weren't reportedly provided to the hapless mother, as she couldn't afford to pay the hospital bill.

After repeated phone calls, 108 ambulance arrived after three hours, but till then the child had died in her mother's lap.

Renu, the mother of the deaceased child, blamed the inadequate treatment at the CHC and delay in ambulance behind her child's death.

Taking cognisance of the matter, a team headed by the SDM, district's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), local police station in-charge and tehsildar was sent by Datia District Collector to the Indergarh CHC on Friday to investigate the entire incident.

The team recorded statements of all stakeholders of Thursday's incident. Based on the recorded statements of all stakeholders, the enquiry team will fix responsibility for the alleged negligence.

Asked about the delay in arrival of 108 Ambulance, Datia CMHO R. B. Kurele, said, "There is clear cut government protocol to first call on priority the free '108 Ambulance' at the earliest for a patient. The other ambulances are operated by the Patient Welfare Committee on a no-profit-no-loss basis. But in case of emergencies or critical patients, such ambulances too must be provided free of cost."

He also added that the probe was still underway as the statement of the woman, whose child died, is yet to be recorded.

"Whoever is found responsible for the alleged negligence will face strict action," he said.