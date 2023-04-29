Kamal is just a star speaker for Congress & DMK: Vanathi Srinivasan

CHENNAI: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA representing Coimbatore South constituency, Vanathi Srinivasan, on Friday criticised actor-Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan and said that he is just a star speaker for Congress and DMK.

"Kamal Haasan is joining with 'corruption filled' Congress and the DMK stating that he will bring change along with parties? What is his political stand? He cannot be seen as a party leader. He is just a star speaker for Congress and DMK and can be brought to bring people from every sector for election campaigning,” she told to reporters.

On Friday, Kamal Haasan said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has invited him to campaign for Karnataka elections. “A decision on campaigning in Karnataka will be taken soon. Rahul Gandhi spoke to me over the phone this morning and as well as Karnataka state Congress president DK Sivakumar had sent a letter inviting me to campaign for Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka,” Kamal told reporters, after chairing a meeting with party functionaries in Coimbatore and Salem region to discuss on the Lok Sabha polls.

The 224-seat Karnataka Assembly will go to polls on May 10, and the votes will be counted on May 13. In view of this, various political parties are engaged in intense election campaigns.