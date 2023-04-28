Kamal likely to join K’taka poll campaign for Cong in May: Reports

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan is planning to travel to Karnataka in the first week of May after accepting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's invitation, reports said.

He is set to campaign for Assembly elections and will engage in vote collection in support of Congress candidates, it added.

Earlier, Kamal held a meeting with the leaders of the party in Coimbatore and Salem about the preparations for the 2024 parliamentary elections at a private wedding hall on Avinasi Road, Coimbatore.

In the meeting, talks were held regarding the admission of new members to the party, the formation of booth committees, party alliances, and various internal party matters. Various issues, including the current activities of the party, and the party's next steps, were also discussed.