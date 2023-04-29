Here is how you can check your NTA final scores for JEE (Main)

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday declared the final NTA Scores for JEE (Main) 2023 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) A total of 43 candidates have received a 100 NTA Score.
A total of 9 lakh students appeared for JEE Mains session 2 in 2023. In this regard, NTA conducted JEE Mains Session 2 Exam on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023.
Candidates can check the result on https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/jeemain-2023-session-2-result/
The cutoff along with the All India Rank, toppers list, percentile and other information will be released on the website of NTA JEE.
