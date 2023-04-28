754 more Indians brought back from Sudan, total tally stands at 1,360

NEW DELHI: Another 754 Indian citizens have been evacuated from violence-hit Sudan and brought back home on Friday by the government under Operation Kaveri.

While 392 people arrived in New Delhi in a C-17 Indian Air Force aircraft, another batch of 362 Indians were brought to Bengaluru.

With this, the total number of Indians who have been brought back from the troubled African nation, is now 1,360, as per official data.

The people have been brought home from the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, where India has set up a transit camp for the evacuees.

The first batch of 360 evacuees was brought to New Delhi in a commercial plane on April 26.

The second batch of 246 evacuees arrived in Mumbai in a C-17 Globemaster on April 27.

Under Operation Kaveri, India has been rescuing its citizens in buses from conflict zones in Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan.

From there, they are being taken to Jeddah and from the Saudi Arabian city, they are being brought back to India.

India has set up separate control rooms in Jeddah and Port Sudan, while the Indian embassy in Khartoum has been coordinating with them and the External Affairs Ministry here.