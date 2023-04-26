Wrestlers mess: DCW demands FIR against cops probing allegations

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has penned a missive to the Special Commissioner of Police (Women Safety), urging the police officer to look into lodging a First Information Report against police personnel who neglected to file an FIR on sexual harassment allegations involving female wrestlers.

The DCW has recommended Delhi Police to register an FIR against police officials under section 166A (c) (public servant disobeying direction under law) of the Indian Penal Code.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DCW stated that it had received a complaint regarding sexual harassment of women wrestlers by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The complainant has informed the DCW that several women wrestlers, including a minor, have alleged that the WFI president had indulged in the crime of sexual harassment against them.

"The complainant had also intimated the Commission about the threat being received by the survivors and their families after lodging the police complaint. The representation received by the Commission was also forwarded to the Delhi Police. However, no action was taken by them," it said.

Now, the Commission has received a fresh complaint from the women wrestlers wherein they have accused two persons, a Dronacharya Awardee coach and General Secretary, Haryana Wrestling Association for allegedly making threatening calls to some of the survivors and their families.

"In the representation, the complainant has further alleged that the identities of the complainants have been leaked by Delhi Police as they have been receiving threatening phone calls only following filing the complaint with Delhi Police. They have raised serious concerns regarding their safety as well," said a senior DCW official.

The Commission has observed that Delhi Police has failed to register an FIR in the case till date, despite passage of over five days.

"Delhi Police has failed to register an FIR in the current matter despite serious allegations of sexual harassment by the complainants (who include a minor). Delhi Police is duty-bound as per law to urgently register an FIR in the matter and ensure the safety of the survivors," said DCW chief, Swati Maliwal.

"In failing to do so, Delhi Police will appear to be deliberately and intentionally thwarting justice and compromising the safety of the survivors. An FIR should be registered in the matter immediately and strict action should be taken against accused persons including Delhi Police officials and other officers," she added.